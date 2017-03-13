Editorial: New Utah mine lease is the beginning of coal's last gasp
The Salt Lake Tribune) Trucks line up to receive coal at Sufco Mine in Emery Friday June 3, 2011. Coal has been mined continuously from the SUFCO mine since 1941.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|3 hr
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC