Dispute over Utah charter school property forcing question of eminent domain authority
A Utah charter school group is asking the state charter school board to settle a longstanding property dispute through eminent domain. The board is scheduled to discuss Friday whether to intervene in the conflict over road access on behalf of Utah Charter Academies, which oversees the American Preparatory Academy network of charter schools.
