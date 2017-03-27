Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol Donald Hubbard died after being...

The car drifted off State Route 130 at 6:20 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol, and when driver Donald Hubbard overcorrected the car, it slid out of control and rolled multiple times. Hubbard, a 37-year-old Enoch man, was ejected from the car and was declared dead en route to a hospital, said UHP Sgt.

