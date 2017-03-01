Committee: Utah should acquire Bears Ears National Monument
A committee of lawmakers voted Tuesday to pursue the acquisition of Bears Ears National Monument in the event President Donald Trump does not rescind the fledgling designation. The 9-2 vote by the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee advances HCR24 to the full House for further debate.
