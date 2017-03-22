Coal under fire, but plays strong role in Utah for power: Report
The continued political and economic pressure on coal production in Utah and around the United States drove the Utah Foundation to examine the issue in a series of three reports, the first of which was released Wednesday. Among the top observations in the first installment are the close relationships at play between lower electricity prices and coal rich states - such as Utah - and the uncertainty that persists over the viability of coal-fired power plants in the future, regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.
