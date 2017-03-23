Civilian death toll climbs after Lond...

Civilian death toll climbs after London terror attack

24 min ago

The civilian death toll in the London car and knife terror attack increased early Friday morning by one with the death of a badly injured man in hospital. Police made two more "significant" arrests in the investigation, meanwhile, London Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said.

