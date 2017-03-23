Civilian death toll climbs after London terror attack
The civilian death toll in the London car and knife terror attack increased early Friday morning by one with the death of a badly injured man in hospital. Police made two more "significant" arrests in the investigation, meanwhile, London Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC