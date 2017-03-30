Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well...

Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger

There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 12 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz has strolled to four easy re-election wins in his Republican-friendly Utah congressional district, but now he's facing a surprising challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who raised nearly a half million dollars - by tapping into anger over Chaffetz' recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones. Dr. Kathryn Allen has been transformed from a political unknown into a liberal hero for calling out Chaffetz on Twitter, giving her an early boost in name recognition ahead of the November 2018 election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,089

The Left Coast

#1 9 hrs ago
What a bonehead. At least liberals know a $700 iPhone and a $200 a month contract is more important than wasting money on health insurance.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... 15 hr MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC