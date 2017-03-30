Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 12 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
Rep. Jason Chaffetz has strolled to four easy re-election wins in his Republican-friendly Utah congressional district, but now he's facing a surprising challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who raised nearly a half million dollars - by tapping into anger over Chaffetz' recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones. Dr. Kathryn Allen has been transformed from a political unknown into a liberal hero for calling out Chaffetz on Twitter, giving her an early boost in name recognition ahead of the November 2018 election.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,089
The Left Coast
|
#1 9 hrs ago
What a bonehead. At least liberals know a $700 iPhone and a $200 a month contract is more important than wasting money on health insurance.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|15 hr
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC