CenterCal Properties Breaks Ground for Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah

Fred Bruning, chief executive officer, and Jim Steman, vice president of development, were on hand with Riverton Mayor Bill Applegarth, Val Hale of the Governor's Office of Economic Development and members of the local clergy community The newest addition to its unique properties - which include Station Park in Farmington, Utah and The Village at Meridian in Meridian, Idaho - Mountain View Village is comprised of 85 acres in one of the fastest growing areas of the Salt Lake Valley/South Jordan area. The mixed-use development will create a new gathering place for the community and will include retail, restaurants, an office complex, a gym and a hotel with a full luxury theater.

