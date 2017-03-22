BYU softball: Sugg slugs two big home...

BYU softball: Sugg slugs two big home runs to power BYU's 4-3 upset over No. 11 Utah

The first one was a bit close, but the second was a no-doubter for BYU softball player Libby Sugg, who slugged two home runs to power the Cougars past No. 11-ranked Utah on Wednesday.

