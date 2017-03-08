Bears Ears National Monument, sacred ...

Bears Ears National Monument, sacred to native tribes, faces a challenge to its status

Read more: Deseret News

At the end of his second term, then-President Obama gratified a coalition of Western Native Americans by creating Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, 1.35 million acres of high desert punctuated by dramatic rock formations. Now a tribal coalition, which considers many sites within Bears Ears sacred, fears the Trump administration will take the unprecedented step of stripping a national monument of its designation, and leave their ancestral lands vulnerable.

