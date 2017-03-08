AG Sessions seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys - including Utah's
Washington a Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 remaining United States attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations, the Justice Department said Friday. Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former President Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration have been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC