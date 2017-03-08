AG Sessions seeks resignations of 46 ...

AG Sessions seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys - including Utah's

12 hrs ago

Washington a Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 remaining United States attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations, the Justice Department said Friday. Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former President Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration have been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

