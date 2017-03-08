Affordable housing incentives bill awaits governor's signature
A bill designed to create more available affordable housing in Utah is awaiting Gov. Gary Herbert's signature after passing both houses of the state legislature with wide support. HB36, introduced by Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, incentivizes real estate developers and landlords by using loans and enhanced tax credits to better enable them to drop rent and leasing rates for tenants.
