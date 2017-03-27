Accused former USU student Torrey Gre...

Accused former USU student Torrey Green texted 'they said i raped them yes i did' to friend

Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green leans toward his defense attorney, Skye Lazaro, in the 1st District Court on Thursday A3 the second day of a three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape.

