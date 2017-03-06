About Utah: Deer Valley worker-puppeteer lifts spirits on 2 continents

As a ticket checker and lift loader at the Jordanelle Gondola at Deer Valley Ski Resort, Travis Frost is constantly bringing smiles to people showing up for a day on the slopes as he takes their skis from them, loads them onto the gondola, and wishes them a wonderful day. When the winter is over, Travis travels to Germany, where he performs as a puppeteer on "SesamstraAYe," the German television co-production of "Sesame Street."

