A.M. notes: Pressure mounts over homeless shelters, Utah prepares for ...

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams looks on during an open house to discuss possible locations for new homeless resource centers at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 27, 2017. Residents and leaders of South Salt Lake and West Valley City are putting pressure on Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams to stop the construction of homeless shelter sites in those cities , according to the Deseret News.

