3 Utah theaters that offer performing...

3 Utah theaters that offer performing opportunities for youths

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

More than any award or amount of applause, what Christian Labertew most enjoys about theater is being surrounded by talented, creative people on a regular basis. Labertew, 17, is part of Youth Theatre at the U , and he appreciates the program for not only teaching him the art of performing but also for giving him a "tight-knit family" of people who share his passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC