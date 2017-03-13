2 pregnant Utah women who lost their babies had Zika

In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo\'s University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Two pregnant women in Utah have lost their babies in the first trimester after contracting Zika within the last five months, according to a new state health department report.

