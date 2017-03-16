160 warrants served in Utah over coin...

160 warrants served in Utah over coin-pusher, slot machines

Read more: KSL-TV

The Utah Attorney General's Office has launched a statewide crackdown on coin pusher and slot machines, saying they violate Utah's gambling laws. Starting Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers statewide began executing about 160 search warrants from Cache County to Washington County at gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants and anywhere else that has these games of chance, said Leo Lucey, chief investigative officer for the Utah Attorney General's Office.

