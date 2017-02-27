Winter thrills on track at Utah's Olympic Park in Park City

The Salt Lake Tribune) USA's Steven Holcomb, Frank Del Duca, Carlo Valdes and Samuel McGuffie compete during the Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. The Salt Lake Tribune) USA's Steven Holcomb, Frank Del Duca, Carlo Valdes and Samuel McGuffie compete during the Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.