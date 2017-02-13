What kind of music is most popular in...

What kind of music is most popular in Utah today?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Adele, Justin Bieber, Drake, Beyonce and Sturgill Simpson are all up for Album of the Year, with Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Lukas Graham, along with many others, are slated to perform , BBC reported. Right now, the country's musical choices are a little split, according to Google Trends, which recently broke down what type of music various states are searching for ahead of the Grammys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Sun Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Sat Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 10 Rabbeen Al Jihad 7
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC