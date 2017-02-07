What is Utah's favorite rom-com?
That's because it's the most popular romantic comedy film in the Beehive State, according to a new survey from CableTV.com. Utah is the only state in the nation that ranks "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" - in which journalist Andie Anderson tries to have a relationship with ad agency star Benjamin Barry for less than 10 days - as a romantic comedy favorite.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
