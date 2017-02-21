Want the best food in the state? Trav...

Want the best food in the state? Travel to southeast Utah, magazine's readers say

With a growing list of eateries popping up around Utah's major populated areas, it may come to a surprise that a restaurant in rural southeastern Utah would be named the top restaurant in Utah. However, that's exactly what happened with Salt Lake magazine's 2017 Best Dining reader's choice awards announced Tuesday night.

