Utah's outdoor rec industry defends public lands

12 hrs ago

While the Bundy family's exploits in Nevada and Oregon have drawn attention recently as trials proceed, the Sagebrush Rebellion has been advancing steadily on another front in Utah. Over the past few years, the state's congressional representatives have spent over $500,000 studying the viability of transferring federal lands to state control, promoted a $14 million lawsuit to try to force transfer, and introduced a slew of bills to gut federal oversight and protections of public lands.

