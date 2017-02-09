Utah's Orrin Hatch passes US Senate l...

Utah's Orrin Hatch passes US Senate longevity milestone

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This April 23, 2016, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 convention, in Salt Lake City. After 40 years, one month and six days, Utah's Orrin Hatch has been honored as the longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we won 4 hr So good 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 7
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... 19 hr N gervol 5
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... 23 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC