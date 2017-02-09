Utah's Orrin Hatch passes US Senate longevity milestone
This April 23, 2016, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 convention, in Salt Lake City. After 40 years, one month and six days, Utah's Orrin Hatch has been honored as the longest-serving senator in U.S. history.
