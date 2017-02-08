Utah's GOP reformers remain hopeful but wary, as tough-on-crime Trump administration takes shape
With Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions poised to take over the reins at the Department of Justice, some observers are wondering if an era of bipartisan criminal justice reform is over. The former federal prosecutor and state attorney general, whose Senate confirmation vote is expected late Wednesday, is an outspoken proponent of "mandatory minimums," prison sentences that tie the hands of judges and prosecutors, preventing leniency and ensuring longer prison terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC