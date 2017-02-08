Utah's GOP reformers remain hopeful but wary, as tough-on-crime Trump administration takes shape

With Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions poised to take over the reins at the Department of Justice, some observers are wondering if an era of bipartisan criminal justice reform is over. The former federal prosecutor and state attorney general, whose Senate confirmation vote is expected late Wednesday, is an outspoken proponent of "mandatory minimums," prison sentences that tie the hands of judges and prosecutors, preventing leniency and ensuring longer prison terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.