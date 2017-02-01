Utah's Chaffetz backs off on plan to sell off 'excess' public lands

AP file photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. AP file photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.