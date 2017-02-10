Utahns' reactions mixed to bathroom rule reversal
Utahns have mixed reactions to the White House rejection of a President Barack Obama administration directive that said federal nondiscrimination laws require public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice. A joint letter from civil rights officials in the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Justice released Wednesday revoked the landmark guidance, which some civil rights groups say eliminated protections for transgender youths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC