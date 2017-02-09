Utahns in love: The orderly and the nurse
Stephen Foote had been working at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for only a few days when a group of nurses he'd made friends with approached him, claiming they knew the perfect girl for him. They wanted him to ask her out on a date as soon as possible, but the only problem was she wasn't currently living in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|4 hr
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|8 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC