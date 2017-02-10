Utahn reflects on life 40 years after...

Utahn reflects on life 40 years after her daughter went missing

As Mari Vawn Tinney prepared to meet her teenage granddaughter for an outing, she packed a binder filled with pictures outlining an event that took place 40 years ago - when Tinney was searching for her 2-year-old daughter, Marita, who had been taken to Mexico by the girl's father. From a young age, Tinney was drawn to Mexico and even recalled telling her mother when she was in grade school that she would one day live there.

