Utah wildlife officials to treat Pelican Lake with chemical to kill invasive carp, and all other ...
There was a time when fishing for big bluegills at eastern Utah's Pelican Lake was worthy of national exposure. Anglers from all over the West came to the popular spot 25 miles southwest of Roosevelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC