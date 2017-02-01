Utah waste services district switches...

Utah waste services district switches to CNG

Utah's Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District , which oversees waste and recycling collection services to about seven cities in the state, has completed the conversion of its entire fleet of residential collection trucks from using diesel fuel to using compressed natural gas . The conversion process has been a five-year transition period and involved 46 residential collection trucks, both front loader and sides loading vehicles.

