Utah warrant connects man with Iowa killing
The body of a Des Moines woman found hidden in her Iowa house had her head "wrapped in duct tape," according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in Utah. The affidavit released Monday is tied to the death of Gloria Gary and the arrest of an Iowa man in Tooele County who is now charged with murdering her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC