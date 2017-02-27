Utah teacher accused of sex with teen
A former teacher has been charged after he allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old girl at his home. Noah Christopher Behunin, 33, of Roosevelt, was charged Feb. 9 in 8th District Court with unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old, a second-degree felony.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
