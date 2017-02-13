Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival lineup to include...

Utah Symphony announced today the schedule for the 14th annual Deer Valley Music Festival, a lineup that includes a member of the original "Hamilton" cast, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, two outdoor movie screenings, a tribute to Prince and more. "I think the idea of the Deer Valley Music Festival is you've got a variety of Broadway, you've got the movies, you've got some contemporary," Paul Meecham, president and CEO of Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, said in an interview with the Deseret News.

