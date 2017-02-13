Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival lineup to include...
Utah Symphony announced today the schedule for the 14th annual Deer Valley Music Festival, a lineup that includes a member of the original "Hamilton" cast, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, two outdoor movie screenings, a tribute to Prince and more. "I think the idea of the Deer Valley Music Festival is you've got a variety of Broadway, you've got the movies, you've got some contemporary," Paul Meecham, president and CEO of Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, said in an interview with the Deseret News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Sun
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Sat
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC