Utah Symphony Announces Films in Concert As Part Of 2017-2018 Season

Building upon the audience excitement for film screenings coupled with live orchestra playing the soundtrack, the Utah Symphony proudly announced the creation of a Films in Concert series on its 2017-18 season featuring four orchestra presentations paired with motion pictures on the big screen at Abravanel Hall. Tickets for the Films in Concert series go on sale February 17, 2017 at 10 AM via www.utahsymphony.org and 355-2787 .

