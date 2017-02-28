Utah Symphony Announces Films in Concert As Part Of 2017-2018 Season
Building upon the audience excitement for film screenings coupled with live orchestra playing the soundtrack, the Utah Symphony proudly announced the creation of a Films in Concert series on its 2017-18 season featuring four orchestra presentations paired with motion pictures on the big screen at Abravanel Hall. Tickets for the Films in Concert series go on sale February 17, 2017 at 10 AM via www.utahsymphony.org and 355-2787 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC