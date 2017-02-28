Utah Republican resigns after letter supporting gender pay gap
A Utah Republican resigned from his post after penning a letter that attempted to rationalize the country's gender pay gap. A Utah Republican who wrote a letter rationalizing the gender pay gap as "simple economics" faced such fierce backlash that he resigned from his position within two days.
