Utah Records Committee orders release of USU's internal investigation into alleged sex assaults

13 hrs ago

The State Records Committee voted unanimously Thursday to make public a number of documents created by Utah State University while investigating the school's response to a series of sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by former student Torrey Green. The 2-inch stack of documents, generated during a USU's internal investigation into the alleged assaults, was sought by The Salt Lake Tribune under the state's Government Records Access and Management Act .

