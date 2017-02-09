Utah Records Committee orders release of USU's internal investigation into alleged sex assaults
The State Records Committee voted unanimously Thursday to make public a number of documents created by Utah State University while investigating the school's response to a series of sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by former student Torrey Green. The 2-inch stack of documents, generated during a USU's internal investigation into the alleged assaults, was sought by The Salt Lake Tribune under the state's Government Records Access and Management Act .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|8 hr
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|12 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC