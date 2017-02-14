Utah offers free premarital education to engaged couples; others can purchase a tuneup
As sweethearts exchange kisses and candy, blossoms and baubles in honor of Valentine's Day, some will offer their significant others engagement rings. The Utah Marriage Commission has a suggestion for a gift to accompany that shiny promise of a shared future: A free relationship-enhancement course .
