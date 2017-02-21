Utah moves to toss school ban on 'adv...

Utah moves to toss school ban on 'advocacy of homosexuality'

Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, speaks about Health Education Amendments Senate Bill 196 during the legislature in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Utah lawmakers took the first step Tuesday to get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups.

Chicago, IL

