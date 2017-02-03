Utah moves forward with 'limited Medicaid expansion' for up to 5,000 parents
Another 3,000 to 5,000 low-income Utah parents will become eligible for Medicaid under what the Utah Department of Health is calling "limited Medicaid expansion." But approximately 6,500 childless adults who are homeless, involved in the criminal justice system, or in need of substance abuse and mental health treatment remain in limbo.
