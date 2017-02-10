Utah man shot by police, sentenced to...

Utah man shot by police, sentenced to prison for trying to run them down with a car

13 hrs ago

A man who was shot and wounded while by trying to run down two police officer in Ogden last year has been sentenced to prison. Emmanuel Isaac Montoya, 32, pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court in December to two second-degree felony counts of assault on a police officer, and third-degree felony counts of attempted drug and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

