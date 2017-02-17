Utah man gets 16 years in prison for child abuse
St. George a A southern Utah man has been sentenced to prison for abusing and nearly killing his girlfriend's 9-month-old son. The Spectrum reports that 25-year-old Dakota Woolsey of Hurricane has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison for child abuse.
