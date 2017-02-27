Utah liquor bill would swap 'Zion Cur...

Utah liquor bill would swap 'Zion Curtains' for buffer zones

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Market Street Grill server Colton Prestwich works behind the Zion Curtain, in Salt Lake City. A Utah lawmaker is unveiling a proposal overhauling liquor laws and allowing restaurants to get rid of barriers known as "Zion Curtains" but in exchange require a type of buffer zone around bars or areas where drinks are prepared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... 11 hr Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 17 yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC