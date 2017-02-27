Utah liquor bill would swap 'Zion Curtains' for buffer zones
A Utah lawmaker introduced a proposal Monday allowing restaurants to get rid of barriers known as "Zion Curtains" that are designed to visually obscure the making of drinks. But in exchange, they'd be required to install a buffer zone around bars or areas where drinks are prepared.
