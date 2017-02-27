Utah liquor bill would swap 'Zion Curtains' for buffer zones

In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Market Street Grill server Colton Prestwich works behind the Zion Curtain, in Salt Lake City. A Utah lawmaker is unveiling a proposal overhauling liquor laws and allowing restaurants to get rid of barriers known as "Zion Curtains" but in exchange require a type of buffer zone around bars or areas where drinks are prepared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.