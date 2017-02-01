Utah lawmakers advance resolutions on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments

Utah's pushback against two presidential monument designations 20 years apart advanced Thursday with Senate committee votes that approved resolutions to undo the most recent and drastically shrink the other. HCR12 , sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, proposes to shrink the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to no more than a half-million acres.

