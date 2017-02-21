Utah, Kennecott rank high in EPA's list on toxic materials
The Salt Lake Tribune) Nearly 6- months ahead of schedule, top-to-bottom access within the Bingham Canyon Mine returns with the opening of Kennecott's new 150 ft wide mine access ramp. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, mine operators granted access to see the progress that has been made with 14 million tons of material removed so far following the 150 million ton slide that shut down operations for 17 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC