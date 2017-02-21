Utah GOP reverses decision to drop Count My Vote lawsuit
The Utah GOP is reversing its decision to drop a legal challenge of the Count My Vote election law change that allows candidates a pathway to a primary ballot by gathering signatures. In a special meeting Saturday, the Utah Republican Party State Central Committee voted to see through its appeal of SB54, according to a statement from state party chairman James Evans.
