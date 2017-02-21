Utah GOP reverses decision to drop Co...

Utah GOP reverses decision to drop Count My Vote lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Utah GOP is reversing its decision to drop a legal challenge of the Count My Vote election law change that allows candidates a pathway to a primary ballot by gathering signatures. In a special meeting Saturday, the Utah Republican Party State Central Committee voted to see through its appeal of SB54, according to a statement from state party chairman James Evans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... 56 min Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 17 yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC