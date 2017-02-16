Utah GOP chairman advises congression...

Utah GOP chairman advises congressional delegation avoid holding town halls

Read more: Deseret News

Utah GOP Chairman James Evans said Thursday members of the state's all-Republican congressional delegation should avoid holding town hall meetings in the wake of the raucous crowd that turned out for Rep. Jason Chaffetz. "I've asked them to delay town hall meetings because of the recent acts of violence and intimidation by several left-wing groups," Evans said, naming Utah Indivisible, the Utah Democratic Party and Organizing for America.

Chicago, IL

