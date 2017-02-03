Utah Freemasons will install new offi...

Utah Freemasons will install new officers with centuries-old rituals

The Salt Lake Masonic Temple, home to the centuries-old and mysterious rituals of the Utah Freemasons, will be open to the public this weekend during a ceremony celebrating the 2017 Grand Lodge officer corps. "This is a good opportunity to have people come to that big building on South Temple and see what really goes on there," said Robert Wolfarth, who will be installed as Grand Master Saturday night.

